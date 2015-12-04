Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis
Continu
Chris Gillis for Continu
Onboarding Screens Mobile
Been working through some onboarding screens and illustrations for the 2.0 version of our Learn application. These are the mobile first views - the @ 2x is attached.

Read more about the 2.0 product launch here - http://blog.continu.co/introducing-learn-2-0/

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Continu
Continu

