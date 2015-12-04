Guille Mesyngier

Blackapp Logo

Guille Mesyngier
Guille Mesyngier
  • Save
Blackapp Logo drop app chat smile logo oil
Download color palette

Logo created for a chat application of oil world.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Guille Mesyngier
Guille Mesyngier

More by Guille Mesyngier

View profile
    • Like