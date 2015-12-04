Elise Bowen
Lehi loading gif building city monoline logo motion loading loading gif
Loading gif for the up and coming Lehi City website. Love being able to make things move!

Lehi logo
Rebound of
Lehi City Logo
By Elise Bowen
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
