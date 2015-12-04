🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The iOS incoming-call screen bothers me. It’s highly interruptive and commandeers my screen interrupting what I was doing.
When I receive a call I can’t (or in some cases don’t want to) take, I press the volume buttons on the side of the phone to silence the ringer. If I decline the call, it sends the caller directly to voicemail letting them know I’m on the other end and deliberately ignoring them.
But this means I have to stare at the incoming-call screen until the call automatically goes to voicemail when I just want to get back to the task I was performing before my phone rang.
So here’s my idea to improve this interaction: http://www.joehribar.com/blog/2015/12/04/improving-the-ios-incoming-call-screen/.