The iOS incoming-call screen bothers me. It’s highly interruptive and commandeers my screen interrupting what I was doing.

When I receive a call I can’t (or in some cases don’t want to) take, I press the volume buttons on the side of the phone to silence the ringer. If I decline the call, it sends the caller directly to voicemail letting them know I’m on the other end and deliberately ignoring them.

But this means I have to stare at the incoming-call screen until the call automatically goes to voicemail when I just want to get back to the task I was performing before my phone rang.

So here’s my idea to improve this interaction: http://www.joehribar.com/blog/2015/12/04/improving-the-ios-incoming-call-screen/.