Custom Wedding Invitations

One of my recent high end invitation projects. They are typically small run orders that I get printed on Curious Metallics paper. I do all of the matting and fulfillment here in my office. Each invitation is adorned with hand placed Swarovski crystals, based on the design and color scheme. This particular invitation was charcoal grey and peach, and the crystals were also a smoke color and peach. The outer ribbon on the invitations were also crystalized. I don't get to do them often, but I love getting to do these types of projects!