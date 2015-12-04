Custom Wedding Invitations

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of my recent high end invitation projects. They are typically small run orders that I get printed on Curious Metallics paper. I do all of the matting and fulfillment here in my office. Each invitation is adorned with hand placed Swarovski crystals, based on the design and color scheme. This particular invitation was charcoal grey and peach, and the crystals were also a smoke color and peach. The outer ribbon on the invitations were also crystalized. I don't get to do them often, but I love getting to do these types of projects!