3d Touch Second Action

I just got an iPhone 6s & I wanted to explore a little more how 3d touch can be enhanced to bring a better User Experience, such as quick action beyond Favoriting & Deleting & such.

Here is a go for finding a shop, seeing preview & then mapping a route all with one touch.

Made with Quartz Composer

Focused on bringing usable & intuitive products to market.
