Detour - Location-Aware Audio Tours

Last year @Funsize had the opportunity to work with the Detour team to come up with a new vision for the product. What makes it unique is the immersive content that they create with some of the world's top producers. For more on how they're changing the way we interact with our cities - Detour
P.S -
I'm going to start taking my own photos for mock ups! I forgot how much more fun it was to shoot them yourself.
Prototyped with Principle / Designed with @Funsize