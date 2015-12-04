𝗣𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗮𝗻𝗴
Detour - Location-Aware Audio Tours

Detour - Location-Aware Audio Tours mockup animation prototype principle funsize fnsz design detour
Last year @Funsize had the opportunity to work with the Detour team to come up with a new vision for the product. What makes it unique is the immersive content that they create with some of the world's top producers. For more on how they're changing the way we interact with our cities - Detour

P.S -
I'm going to start taking my own photos for mock ups! I forgot how much more fun it was to shoot them yourself.

Prototyped with Principle / Designed with @Funsize

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
