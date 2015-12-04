Ennio Dybeli

Calendar - Day 038 #dailyui

Calendar - Day 038 #dailyui note agenda tasks list todo widget calendar dailyui
Dailyui day 38, Calendar..
So this should be my 6th week in a row, posting every workday and it seems its getting a little boring, 62 more to go!

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
