Kayla Lenzmeier

Yak

Kayla Lenzmeier
Kayla Lenzmeier
  • Save
Yak mountains illustration packaging vinyl toy yak
Download color palette

Vinyl Toy project, assignment to create a vinyl toy character and package in a box. Expanded the project to consist of four yak boxes traveling in a herd. Each yak comes with a different traditional yak robe, and each box comes with an individual yak pun.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Kayla Lenzmeier
Kayla Lenzmeier

More by Kayla Lenzmeier

View profile
    • Like