Landscaping Company - Branding

Ambrogio & Gallo Landscaping was looking for a sleek new design for their company. They were looking to obtain a design that would look elegant and would appeal to more affluent customers in the area. This was the design package that they went with for business cards, website colors, printed materials like note pads and order forms as well as tshirt designs.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
