Landscaping Company - Branding

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ambrogio & Gallo Landscaping was looking for a sleek new design for their company. They were looking to obtain a design that would look elegant and would appeal to more affluent customers in the area. This was the design package that they went with for business cards, website colors, printed materials like note pads and order forms as well as tshirt designs.