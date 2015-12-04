Jeff Sheldon

XL Mousepads

Over the years our Premium Leather Mousepads have become one of our most-loved Ugmonk products. While many of you like the standard size, many of you requested a larger working area for your mouse.

Just released these new XL Leather Mousepads in 3 colors

- Dimensions: 11" x 9"
- Full grain brown leather
- Finished edges and rounded corners
- Handcrafted in the USA

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
