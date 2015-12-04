Qiuzao Zhang

[50 Weekly UI Challenge] Good Winter Hunting Animation

No.8 - Good Winter Hunting Animation

Was trying to do a little loading animation for while an app hunts best winter deals for users. Then the "hunting" concept turned into this.

Snow's falling. Keep warm.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Product designer with a social sciences back story

