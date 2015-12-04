Haotian Zheng

Battle Map Concept

Battle Map Concept 3d game drag attack ongress ingress ae aftereffects sci-fi concept
Check out the 2x gif please!
Mobile game concept. Long press your portal and drag finger to make an EMP attack.
Inspired from an old & abandoned project "Ongress", which means open-sourced ingress ( I really enjoyed playing ingress ^_^ )

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
