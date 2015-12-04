Anastasiia Andriichuk

Christmas Sweets Logo

Anastasiia Andriichuk
Anastasiia Andriichuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Christmas Sweets Logo food after effects sweets donut xmas christmas animation 2d
Download color palette

I had a pleasure to design and animate logo for exclusive line of sweets, created and tailored for Xmas.

Will add pics of real products when they are released.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Anastasiia Andriichuk
Anastasiia Andriichuk
Visual creator
Hire Me

More by Anastasiia Andriichuk

View profile
    • Like