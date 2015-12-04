Ganon Broad

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been busy day and night working on this here typeface. It's still nowhere near completion, but hey, I finally came up with a name. Spacing needs work, kerning is a pain, and diacritics need to be formed. See you in a couple years, Dribbble!
Why yes it is named after the Prince of Darkness, aka the antagonist in the Legend of Zelda series, aka the bad guy, aka my man, Ganondorf.