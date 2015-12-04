Ganon Broad

Scott Biersack

typography typeatcooper type type design
I've been busy day and night working on this here typeface. It's still nowhere near completion, but hey, I finally came up with a name. Spacing needs work, kerning is a pain, and diacritics need to be formed. See you in a couple years, Dribbble!

Why yes it is named after the Prince of Darkness, aka the antagonist in the Legend of Zelda series, aka the bad guy, aka my man, Ganondorf.

Rebound of
My Very First Typeface
By Scott Biersack
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
