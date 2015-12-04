Arix King

Daily UI — Login

Daily UI — Login social interface login ui 001 sketch debut dailyui
Happy to throw my first shot up on the board finally! Big thanks to @Daniel Haire for inviting me to share my work on Dribbble.

I know these DailyUI's are probably getting a bit cliche now, but I fell behind and want to get back on track—so publicly putting them before a crowd will help me do that. That said, this is the first one of the challenge, featuring my approach to a very simple and clean login screen. I tried to use conversational language for ease of understanding, color coordination for recognizing the process (which I may animate later), and a generally simple and direct hierarchy of information and type. Overall, I'm pretty proud of this one. I appreciate any feedback! Thanks!

EDIT: Well, that's embarrassing. It's super blurry on @2x. Please forgive me—I still don't get why Dribbble's upload process is so limiting and how to best approach it.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
I'm a digital product designer based in New York City.
