Daily UI — Login

Happy to throw my first shot up on the board finally! Big thanks to @Daniel Haire for inviting me to share my work on Dribbble.

I know these DailyUI's are probably getting a bit cliche now, but I fell behind and want to get back on track—so publicly putting them before a crowd will help me do that. That said, this is the first one of the challenge, featuring my approach to a very simple and clean login screen. I tried to use conversational language for ease of understanding, color coordination for recognizing the process (which I may animate later), and a generally simple and direct hierarchy of information and type. Overall, I'm pretty proud of this one. I appreciate any feedback! Thanks!

EDIT: Well, that's embarrassing. It's super blurry on @2x. Please forgive me—I still don't get why Dribbble's upload process is so limiting and how to best approach it.