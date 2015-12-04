🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We were responsible for two things we're good at: prototyping future web service and developing a design concept. A thought-out, functional and attractive interface was expected from us. All the UX and UI work was done by us, while the front- and back-end development are credited to the client.
Full presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/31813053/Social-Media-Branding-Dashboard-for-Maven7
We hope you like it! :)