We were responsible for two things we're good at: prototyping future web service and developing a design concept. A thought-out, functional and attractive interface was expected from us. All the UX and UI work was done by us, while the front- and back-end development are credited to the client.

Full presentation:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/31813053/Social-Media-Branding-Dashboard-for-Maven7

We hope you like it! :)