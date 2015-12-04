Sophinie Som 🍵

To all the tech ladies in the place with style and grace...

I'm so proud to work at a company that encourages Women to have a strong voice and lead in the tech world. We hold monthly 'Women @ Netflix' happy hours and my team finally got picked to host the next one! We don't have an official logo, so I decided to make one (check that subtle W in the tech tree). Shirts, stickers, swag, coming soon!

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
