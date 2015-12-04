Elias Julian

tiki dude [003]

Elias Julian
Elias Julian
  • Save
tiki dude [003] event tiki hawaii surf beach gnarly illustration branding
Download color palette

Just got word that this event is no longer happening, which is a major bummer. Thought that it deserved a proper dribbburial.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Afa7d7b46cc2a7357490315fdad17bfa
Rebound of
tiki dude [002]
By Elias Julian
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Elias Julian
Elias Julian

More by Elias Julian

View profile
    • Like