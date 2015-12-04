Chris Olson

Lulu London Pattern | Textile Design

Chris Olson
Chris Olson
Hire Me
  • Save
Lulu London Pattern | Textile Design marble mod abstract texture marble print pink pattern
Download color palette

Lulu London pattern was inspired by marble prints and Boho Batik textiles. An eclectic vintage mod surface pattern.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Chris Olson
Chris Olson
Freelance Illustrator & Designer. Verified Giphy Artist.
Hire Me

More by Chris Olson

View profile
    • Like