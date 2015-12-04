Chris Olson

Kensington Floral | Textile Design

Kensington Floral | Textile Design stripes london mod unfinished floral floral textile pattern
Kensington Floral pattern takes its design cues from the cafes and shops in London. Collage vibe with floral photography, stripes, and playful hand drawn art.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Freelance Illustrator & Designer. Verified Giphy Artist.
