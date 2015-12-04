Colin Gauntlett

Ugly Christmas Sweater 3

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Hire Me
  • Save
Ugly Christmas Sweater 3 space invaders christmas tree ryan adams ugly christmas sweater
Download color palette

Another one for Ryan Adams. The score is a nod to Christmas day.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.
Hire Me

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like