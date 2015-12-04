Guus van Zeeland

Kingfisher vector illustration

Kingfisher vector illustration birds simple geometrical geometric orange blue bird ijsvogel vector kingfisher
A Kingfisher. Part of my Dutch bird alphabet series ("i is van IJsvogel").

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
