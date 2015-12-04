Mikk Pärg

The Ledge

Mikk Pärg
Mikk Pärg
  • Save
The Ledge nature test estonia illustration design graphic
Download color palette

Just a simple illustration to test out a few ideas.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Mikk Pärg
Mikk Pärg

More by Mikk Pärg

View profile
    • Like