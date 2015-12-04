Boy With Apple

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
"I'll never part with it. It reminded her of me; it will remind me of her, always. I'll die with this picture above my bed. See the resemblance? Actually we should sell it."
WIP | Lots of work left to do, but I like this way this looks! I've been toying around with the idea of creating a Wes Anderson-inspired coloring book because of how this line work turned out.