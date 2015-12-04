Mike Russo

Stay Golden

Mike Russo
Mike Russo
  • Save
Stay Golden texture books gif motion trophy animation design illustration flat color style 2d
Download color palette

Having some fun with this rad Grovo trophy. Shoutout to my man @Matt Jackson for the design portion of this piece.

Have a good weekend everyone!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Mike Russo
Mike Russo

More by Mike Russo

View profile
    • Like