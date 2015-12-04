Shot 057 - Twitter Profile

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
And for today's on-time shot, this is a redesign of a Twitter profile card. I wanted to try something a little bit more visual, and also decided to get rid of the classic 'profile picture' and use it as a way to put more emphasis on a 'profile banner'. There's something nice about having one single image to sum you up and your life, but to be honest there is a challenge for every user to have something like this work.
Good challenge. Also, Beyoncé.
@2x. Thoughts welcome.