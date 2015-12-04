Hector Guerrero

In The Spot Light

Hector Guerrero
Hector Guerrero
  • Save
In The Spot Light retro-modern modern mid-century modern digital art vector art design illustration hector guerrero grasshopperhill design jazz singer
Download color palette

This project is part of a series of illustrations inspired by Mid-Century Modern music and entertainment.
http://www.grasshopperhilldesign.com/in-the-spotlight

Hector Guerrero
Hector Guerrero

More by Hector Guerrero

View profile
    • Like