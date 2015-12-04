Stephen Jones

Las Mareas Packaging

Las Mareas Packaging design linocut
Here is a new cigar coming out that I worked on called Las Mareas with Crowned Heads. It translates to "The Tides"

This is a prerelease edition, a final affixed label is to come, but I'm happy with this version. I created the artwork via the linocut process, it's got a lot of character and its own challenges. It's good to get in there and make some things with my hands and not lose any digits.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
