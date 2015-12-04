Laura Leigh Landolf

Holiday Celebrate

Laura Leigh Landolf
Laura Leigh Landolf
  • Save
Holiday Celebrate illustration vector gingham nelma gingerbread print poster potluck holiday
Download color palette

Snippet of a quick little poster I made for the design team at Amazon. BRING A DiSH EAT A DISH.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Laura Leigh Landolf
Laura Leigh Landolf

More by Laura Leigh Landolf

View profile
    • Like