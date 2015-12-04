Vanessa Colina

Early sketches for the Playbbboard Icon

Early sketches for the Playbbboard Icon app icon idea illustration concept sketchbook sharpie sketch ios icon
Icon sketch ideas for Playbbboard, a Dribbble iOS utility to upload shots.

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
