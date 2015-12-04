Emily Louise

Twirl Rebrand

Emily Louise
Emily Louise
  • Save
Twirl Rebrand twist twirl simple logo brand
Download color palette

Stoked to see the last rebrand/website I worked on at SDCo finally go live. This here is Twirl's new logo and this here is their new website: twirlevents.com

/ designed at Sussner Design Co.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Emily Louise
Emily Louise

More by Emily Louise

View profile
    • Like