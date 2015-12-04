Karen Kurycki

Becoming Possible Book Cover

Karen Kurycki
Karen Kurycki
  • Save
Becoming Possible Book Cover waller doc possible becoming book splatters hand-painted type watercolor book cover
Download color palette

A snippet from the cover I designed for Doc Waller's book, Becoming Possible.

Karen Kurycki
Karen Kurycki

More by Karen Kurycki

View profile
    • Like