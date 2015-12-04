Lauren Kolesinskas

Elisabeth Moss for Lenny Letter

Elisabeth Moss for Lenny Letter horses flowers quirky surreal pretty nature interview colorful portrait digital drawing illustration
Illustration of Elisabeth Moss of Mad Men fame that I did for an interview in Lenny Letter.

http://www.lennyletter.com/life/interviews/a180/the-lenny-questionnaire-elisabeth-moss/

