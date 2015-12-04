Adam Menzies

Hedgerow pump clip "Sweet michael"

Hedgerow pump clip "Sweet michael" logo design graphic art craft beer logo drawing colour type typography design beer illustration art
3rd pump clip design for hedgerow brewing company.

http://www.adammenzies.com/Hedgerow-Pumpclip-and-logo-designs

