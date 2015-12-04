Natalie Papanikolov
Loblaw Digital

Bag Design

Natalie Papanikolov
Loblaw Digital
Natalie Papanikolov for Loblaw Digital
  • Save
Bag Design collaboration design principles graphic design
Download color palette

A closer look at our collaborative design project for a co-worker who was getting married. Focusing on the design principles, each designer was asked to contribute one principle to the overall design.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Loblaw Digital
Loblaw Digital

More by Loblaw Digital

View profile
    • Like