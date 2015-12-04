039 - Testimonials

Hello there, good folks! It's day 39 of this challenge and today the task was to create a testimonials screen. It's more of a quote, but what are testimonials anyway but a quote? That being said, this dude is one of my idols.

Please check 2x view.

Day: 039

Challenge: Testimonials

Fonts: Acta Display + Poppins

See you tomorrow!

#DailyUI #Day039

