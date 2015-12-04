039 - Testimonials

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello there, good folks! It's day 39 of this challenge and today the task was to create a testimonials screen. It's more of a quote, but what are testimonials anyway but a quote? That being said, this dude is one of my idols.
Please check 2x view.
Day: 039
Challenge: Testimonials
Fonts: Acta Display + Poppins
See you tomorrow!
#DailyUI #Day039
milanvuckovic.net