039 - Testimonials

card flat clean minimal interface user design web quote testimonials testimonial
Hello there, good folks! It's day 39 of this challenge and today the task was to create a testimonials screen. It's more of a quote, but what are testimonials anyway but a quote? That being said, this dude is one of my idols.

Day: 039
Challenge: Testimonials
Fonts: Acta Display + Poppins

#DailyUI #Day039

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
