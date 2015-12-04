James Madson

boulevard

I worked on the design and front-end development for this quick project for boulevard. Starting with sketch and then moving into code to finalize the design and development. I used Jekyll and Masonry to build the front-end. I love a project where I can learn new tools and experiment with new layouts and experiences outside of the norm.

Check out the live version here:
www.theblvd.com

