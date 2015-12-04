Zac Dixon
TradeGecko Head Rig

Zac Dixon for IV
TradeGecko Head Rig movement simple smooth 3d 2d bts rig animation character
A little peek behind the scenes on our TradeGecko project.

Everything you see here was animated just by moving two Null objects, one controlling the head movement (white), the other controlling the eye movement (black).

This is just the first step in bringing the character to life, but it saved us a lot of time throughout the project by allowing us to get the main head movements in place quickly, and then finesse from there.

Character illustration by the great @Nick Slater

Check out the full video here: https://vimeo.com/146404698

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
