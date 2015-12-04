YiJing Z.

Desk Illos

YiJing Z.
YiJing Z.
  • Save
Desk Illos icons desk.com. illustration
Download color palette

Some illustrative icons I created recently for the Admin section in Desk.com, wanted to add some "fun" to the product.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
YiJing Z.
YiJing Z.

More by YiJing Z.

View profile
    • Like