Project Flow - User Experience

Hi again Dribbbles! Here's the 4th illustration for this project.

This one's called UX.

Obviously this is a huge and very important phase for every project. It's really matters that we do our target investigation and create personas around that info. Also very important like creating a user flows, wireframing, prototyping and testing.

