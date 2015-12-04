Gustavo Cramez

Project Flow - User Experience

Gustavo Cramez
Gustavo Cramez
  • Save
Project Flow - User Experience process red personas briefing notes analysis user experience ux flow project flat illustration
Download color palette

Hi again Dribbbles! Here's the 4th illustration for this project.
This one's called UX.
Obviously this is a huge and very important phase for every project. It's really matters that we do our target investigation and create personas around that info. Also very important like creating a user flows, wireframing, prototyping and testing.

If you didn't have the chance to see the other ones from this collection click here:

Meeting with Client - https://goo.gl/35R3iQ
Financial Proposal - https://goo.gl/hPRLQN
Vision Document - https://goo.gl/tBtRIt

Gustavo Cramez
Gustavo Cramez

More by Gustavo Cramez

View profile
    • Like