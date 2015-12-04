Project Flow - User Experience

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi again Dribbbles! Here's the 4th illustration for this project.
This one's called UX.
Obviously this is a huge and very important phase for every project. It's really matters that we do our target investigation and create personas around that info. Also very important like creating a user flows, wireframing, prototyping and testing.
If you didn't have the chance to see the other ones from this collection click here:
Meeting with Client - https://goo.gl/35R3iQ
Financial Proposal - https://goo.gl/hPRLQN
Vision Document - https://goo.gl/tBtRIt