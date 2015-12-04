Andrew Colin Beck

Silent Night

Silent Night christmas-tree gifts lamb christian jesus-mary-and-joseph nativity christmas illustration
I had the great opportunity to work with my new AZ neighbor and friend, @Doug Penick on illustration work for Food for the Hungry's online Advent Calendar. You can see it at it's internet home here: http://fh.org/advent/

This was a really fun image to work on. For me the challenge was trying to make sure the animal onlookers stayed cute and quirky looking, without getting threatening or occult looking (maybe for a different project). I hope you like 'em. @2x

