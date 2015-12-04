Ben Mettler

Daily UI 038

Ben Mettler
Ben Mettler
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 038 calendar daily ui
Download color palette

I was inspired by @daRwin's beautiful weather design for my Calendar design for my Daily UI #38 challenge. Feedback is always appreciated.

#dailyui #038

Join the challenge here: http://dailyui.co/

A064661af54ffa7fc9e659908c38bbca
Rebound of
Weather : )
By daRwin
View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Ben Mettler
Ben Mettler
Digital Experience Creator
Hire Me

More by Ben Mettler

View profile
    • Like