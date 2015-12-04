Kyle Chaplin

Concierge Webpage Walkthrough

Kyle Chaplin
Kyle Chaplin
  • Save
Concierge Webpage Walkthrough responsive flat clean simple website web page shop design web ux ui
Download color palette

Had to make a quick mock up webpage for a demo walkthrough for Concierge

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Kyle Chaplin
Kyle Chaplin

More by Kyle Chaplin

View profile
    • Like