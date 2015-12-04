Chet Phillips

Assault On Tokyo

Assault On Tokyo guzu gallery limited edition illustration chet phillips pedal car kaiju mothra godzilla
Created for Guzu Gallery's "Strange Beasts 3" art show. Signed limited edition prints: http://goo.gl/XxQoGK

