Animated Pagination Buttons

Animated Pagination Buttons
Designed a little pagination module yesterday with pure HTML and (S)CSS. You can check it out live and in action on my blog. (Feel free to read something while you're there!

And please excuse the rough GIF; it looks much better IRL, promise...

♡ RGD2

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
code + pixels
