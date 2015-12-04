Don't forget to be kind today.

So this is another direction I'm heading with this Kindness project.

Without giving too much away because I don't think I'm allowed, the app is all about sending you daily reminders/tasks to be kind or do good. So I wanted to "tie" in that concept with the string around the pointer finger there. Nodding to when insane people used to tie strings around their fingers to remember to do something. The shape of the hand can be read as a peace sign or as a "K" in sign language. Just a subtle nod to Kindness starting with a "K"

Let me know what you think. Hands are hard.