Ola Drachal - Zajdzik

Complicated wizard

Ola Drachal - Zajdzik
Ola Drachal - Zajdzik
  • Save
Complicated wizard create blue service wizard form saas
Download color palette

Small portion of a large system I'm now working on. It's very challenging and fun project. I enjoy all those forms, steps, input options.
Fun fun fun :D

View all tags
Posted on Dec 4, 2015
Ola Drachal - Zajdzik
Ola Drachal - Zajdzik

More by Ola Drachal - Zajdzik

View profile
    • Like