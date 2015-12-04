Icons Update

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there everyone,
I just wanted to share these icons with you - added some more on the fly (means I did them when I needed them). Most of them will be found on our new website once done... and I already threw them on some print media :P
Thank you for your time and attention - have a great day.