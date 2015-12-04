Kelsey Bowman

Daily Ui #005 - App Icon

Daily Ui #005 - App Icon ui retro ampersand app icon dailyui type
Today's Daily Ui #005 is an App Icon.

Really struggled with this one today, felt super uninspired. I ended up taking a couple tutorials and came up with this! No idea what it's for but its looking ok :)

Posted on Dec 4, 2015
